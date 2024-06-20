Those found guilty in Tikapur incident will be punished according to law: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that those found guilty in the Tikapur incident will be punished according to law.

Answering questions raised by lawmakers during the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday, PM Dahal said that the Tikapur incident had resulted in an irreparable loss of lives and property.

“The Tikapur incident is a tragic incident, in which an irreparable loss of lives and property took place,” PM Dahal said, “The individuals who were ruled guilty in the incident will be punished as per the law.”

He said that pardoning prison sentences will also be done according to law.

Eight police personnel including an SSP of Nepal Police and a toddler were lynched in the Tikapur incident on August 24, 2015.

PM Dahal said that the government is serious about establishing the identities of Tharu and other economically and socially backward communities and guaranteeing the rights of the communities through economic and social empowerment. The government has been conducting various programs for the purpose through periodic plans, yearly policies and programs, and the budget, he added.