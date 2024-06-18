President Paudel visits Berlin Wall (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel, who is on an official visit to Germany, has visited the Berlin Wall and other historical sites.

According to the president’s secretariat, President Paudel visited the Berlin Wall on Monday.

The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 by the government of then East Germany to separate East and West Berlin. Most of the wall was demolished after the two sides of the city were united in 1989.

President Paudel arrived in Berlin on Saturday night at the invitation of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

President Paudel and President Steinmeier are scheduled to hold official talks in Berlin later on Monday.

Earlier, President Paudel attended the 112th session of the International Labor Conference held in Geneva of Switzerland from June 3 to June 14. He addressed the inaugural forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on June 13.