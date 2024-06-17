CPPCC Vice-chair Bater pays courtesy call on PM Dahal

Vice-chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Bater paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Singha Durbar, PM Dahal and Bater discussed bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and implementation of various agreements between the two countries, the prime minister’s secretariat said.

PM Dahal expressed happiness that agreements signed during his last China visit were gradually being implemented.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, he thanked the Chinese government for bringing 14 traditional checkpoints in the Nepal-China border areas into operation and for gradual implementation of important agreements.

He expressed belief that other agreements between the two neighbors would also be implemented gradually.

PM Dahal and Bater also discussed further expanding and continuing exchange of parliamentary practice between China and Nepal in the coming days.

During the meeting, Bater assured PM Dahal that China attaches great importance to its relations with Nepal, adding that the relations would grow further in the future.

PM Dahal’s foreign affairs advisor Rupak Sapkota and personal secretary Ramesh Malla and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Krishna Prasad Dhakal also took part in the meeting.

Similarly, the Chinese delegation included Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song and the vice-chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Areas under the CPPCC National Committee.