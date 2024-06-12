Upendra Yadav elected unopposed as JSP Nepal chairman

Upendra Yadav has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal.

Only Yadav had filed candidacy for the post of chairman during the party’s national convention being held in Janakpurdham.

Yadav took to social media to thank the national convention representatives, party leaders, workers, well-wishers and the entire party for electing him unopposed as the chairman.

The names of leaders who have filed candidacies for other posts have not been made public.

The national convention, which is taking place at the Mahendra Narayan Nidhi building in Janakpurdham, will elect a 201-member central committee. Filing of candidacies for the elections began on Wednesday morning.

The final voter list is scheduled to be published on Wednesday night.