House of Representatives meetings postponed until Tuesday

The House of Representatives meetings scheduled for Sunday and Monday have been postponed.

According to Shekhar Adhikari, press advisor to Speaker Devraj Ghimire, a meeting held with the chief whips of major parties at Speaker Ghimire’s residence in Baluwatar on Sunday morning decided to postpone the HoR meetings scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

The meeting decided to postpone the House meetings as the parties sought time to study the budget book for ministry-wise discussion on the Appropriation Bill, 2081, Adhikari said.

Discussion on the Appropriation Bill was scheduled to begin in the HoR meeting from Sunday. Regular discussion on the bill will now begin from Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar, Nepali Congress Chief Whip Sushila Thing, CPN-UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula, CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hit Raj Pandey, Rastriya Swatantra Party Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chief Whip Gyan Bahadur Shahi took part in the meeting held on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal and General Secretary of Federal Parliament Padma Prasad Pandeya also attended the meeting.