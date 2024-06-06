UN Secretary-General Guterres invites PM Dahal to Summit of the Future

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invited Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to participate in the Summit of the Future set to take place in September.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the UN resident coordinator in Nepal, met PM Dahal on Thursday and handed Secretary-General Guterres’ invitation letter to him.

During the meeting, PM Dahal expressed gratitude to Secretary-General Guterres for visiting Nepal and internationalizing its concerns and interests. According to the prime minister’s secretariat, PM Dahal also said that he was positive about attending the summit being organized by the UN.

UN Resident Coordinator Singer-Hamdy said that Nepal has been providing significant support to the UN’s global peace campaign. She said that Nepal should take part in the summit for the role it has played recently in climate change.

The Summit of the Future is a high-level event being organized by the UN with the objective of accelerating efforts to meet existing international commitments and taking concrete steps to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities. The summit will be held in New York on September 22-23.