Madhes Chief Minister Yadav fails floor test

Chief Minister of Madhes province Saroj Kumar Yadav has been relieved of his post after failing to secure a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Fifty lawmakers voted for Chief Minister Yadav and 53 voted against him during the floor test held on Wednesday evening. A total of 103 lawmakers were present during the provincial assembly meeting.

Support of 54 lawmakers is required to secure a majority in the Madhes provincial assembly, which currently has 106 lawmakers.

According to clause (3) of Article 188 of the Constitution, if a resolution tabled pursuant to clauses (1) and (2) is not adopted by a majority of the total number of then members of the provincial assembly, the chief minister shall be relieved of his or her office.

Lawmakers from Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Nepali Congress and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted for Chief Minister Yadav.

CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Janamat Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Federal Socialist Forum, and Nagarik Unmukti Party voted against him.