Unified Socialist quits Madhes government

CPN (Unified Socialist) has quit the government in Madhes province.

Two ministers from Unified Socialist submitted their resignation letters to Madhes Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav at his office on Tuesday afternoon.

Govinda Neupane was minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives and Bechi Lungeli was minister for labor and transport from Unified Socialist in the Madhes government.

Lungeli said that the party has decided to quit and withdraw support to the government.

Three parties including CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) have already signed an agreement to form a new government headed by Janamat Party.

But formation of a new government has been delayed due to Madhav Nepal’s dissatisfaction with the ruling coalition.

With support of 54 lawmakers necessary to secure a majority in the 107-strong Madhes provincial assembly, forming a new government including UML requires the support of either Unified Socialist or Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

UML has 25 lawmakers including the speaker in the provincial assembly, while Maoist Center has 9, Janamat Party has 13 and Unified Socialist has 7.

UML parliamentary party leader in Madhes Saroj Kumar Yadav said that one lawmaker each from Nagarik Unmukti Party and Nepal Federal Socialist Party will also support a Janamat-led government.

He said that the parties have agreed to take turns for the post of chief minister in the new government, but did not reveal how long Janamat will get the chief minister's post.