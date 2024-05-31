President Paudel to visit Switzerland and Germany in June

President Ram Chandra Paudel will visit Switzerland and Germany in June.

According to the government’s spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, a Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Thursday decided to approve President Paudel’s upcoming visits to Switzerland and Germany.

President Paudel is scheduled to leave for Switzerland on June 13 to take part in the 112th session of the International Labor Conference being held in Geneva from June 3 to June 14. He will then visit Germany.