Sirohoya flown to Kathmandu for further treatment

Kantipur Media Group (KMG) Chairman Kailash Sirohiya has been brought to Kathmandu for further treatment Tuesday afternoon.

Sirohiya has been flown to Kathmandu on a helicopter after being referred for further treatment by Kavya Hospital of Janakpur, according to DSP with the Dhanusha Police Ranjan Awale.

He will be admitted at the Nepal Mediciti Hospital, according to his lawyer Kishore Paudel.

The Dhanusha District Court on Monday had extended his custody by another three days in the case of forging his citizenship certificate. It had also instructed the police to expedite investigation in the case.

A police team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office led by its chief Senior Superintendent of Police Sanuram Bhattarai arrested Sirohiya from the KMG office premises at Thapathali of Kathmandu in the evening on May 21.

He was taken Dhanusha the same night and kept in custody at District Police Office, Dhanusha.

The court next day remanded him to custody for three days effective from Tuesday. The court had then extended it by another three days on Friday.

Sirohiya has been claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has exacted revenge on him for Kantipur's continuous coverage showing that Lamichhane is linked to embezzlement of funds from various cooperatives.