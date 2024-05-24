Court extends Kailash Sirohiya's custody by three days

The Dhanusha District Court has extended the custody of Kantipur Media Group (KMG) Chairman Kailash Sirohiya by three days.

A bench of Judge Romakanta Gyawali granted police permission on Friday to keep Sirohiya three more days in custody for investigation, according to the court’s registrar Kailash Prasad Bhattarai.

A police team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office led by its chief Senior Superintendent of Police Sanuram Bhattrai arrested Sirohiya from the KMG office premises at Thapathali of Kathmandu on Tuesday evening.

He was taken Dhanusha the same night and kept in custody at District Police Office, Dhanusha.

On Wednesday, the court remanded Sirohiya to custody for three days effective from Tuesday.

Police produced him before the court again on Friday seeking extension of his custody.