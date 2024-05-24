NC put forward new demand in task force meeting: Mahesh Bartaula

Main opposition Nepali Congress put forward a new demand during the meeting of the task force formed to prepare the terms of reference (ToR) of the parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud Friday, task force member and CPN-UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula said.

After the meeting on Thursday ended inconclusively on Thursday, the four-member task force met again on Friday morning at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

According to Bartaula, NC demanded in the meeting that Gorkha Media Network also be brought under investigation along with issues allegedly linked to Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane.

Bartaula said that NC proposed naming and investigating Gorkha Media Network during Friday’s meeting, adding that they were discussing the proposal.

Home Minister Lamichhane was the managing director of Gorkha Media Network until June 15, 2021.

Bartaula said that the meeting was heading in a positive direction.

According to him, NC has proposed defining the jurisdiction of the parliamentary probe committee by mentioning Gorkha Media Network in the ToR if Home Lamichhane is not to be named.