Task force yet to agree on ToR of parliamentary probe committee, to meet again Friday

The task force formed to prepare the terms of reference (ToR) of the parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud has yet to reach consensus.

Law Minister Padam Giri and other members of the task force from CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party and main opposition Nepali Congress held discussion at the Singha Durbar on Thursday afternoon, but the meeting ended inconclusively.

According to task force member and UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula, the task force will meet again on Friday morning. Bartaula said that the ruling and opposition parties have yet to agree on whether to mention Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s name in the ToR or not.

According to RSP lawmaker Shishir Khanal, who is also in the task force, the ruling parties have said that it would not be right to specify an individual in the ToR.

NC Joint General Secretary Jeevan Pariyar said that the ruling parties proposed to form a parliamentary committee without including the home minister’s name but NC remained firm in its position.

“They said that a parliamentary probe committee can be formed without including the home minister’s name,” Pariyar said. “We have clearly said that it cannot be done in this manner. We cannot accept their proposal.”