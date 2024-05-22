SC seeks documents related to Koshi CM Karki's trust vote

The Supreme Court has issued an order to present documents related to the vote of confidence taken by Koshi Chief Minister Hikmat Karki in the court.

A bench of Justices Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Bal Krishna Dhakal issued the order responding to a petition filed by Koshi’s outgoing chief minister Kedar Karki on Wednesday.

According to the court’s information officer Govinda Prasad Ghimire, the bench ordered documents related to Chief Minister Hikmat Karki’s vote of confidence to be presented as soon as possible but did not set a date for hearing.

CPN-UML leader Hikmat Karki was appointed chief minister of the province according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution on May 9.

Outgoing chief minister Kedar Karki moved the Supreme Court the same day calling Hikmat Karki’s appointment unconstitutional.

Hikmat Karki won a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly on May 13.