Kailash Sirohiya remanded to custody for three days

Kantipur Media Group Chairman Kailash Sirohiya has been remanded to custody for three days.

Police had presented Sirohiya before the Dhanusha District Court seeking extension of his custody on Wednesday.

A bench of Judge Churaman Khadka granted police permission to keep him in custody for three days.

A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested Sirohiya from the KMG office premises in Thapathali of Kathmandu on Tuesday evening. He was taken to Dhanusha the same night.

According to the court’s staffer Pushparaj Timalsina, Sirohiya has been remanded to custody for three days effective from Tuesday.

A bench of Dhanusha District Court Judge Chitra Bahadur Gurung issued an arrest warrant for Sirohiya on Tuesday.

A complaint had been filed at the District Police Office, Dhanusha, accusing Sirohiya of acquiring two citizenship certificates.

Dhanusha Police had said that the citizenship number of Sirohiya and another person is the same.

Issuing a statement after news reports about the complaint, Sirohiya stated that he acquired his citizenship certificate in 2034 BS and acquired a copy of that 23 years later. He argued that he cannot be held responsible if the number on the citizenship certificate acquired by another person two years after he acquired his is the same.

He also pointed that Himalayan Insurance itself has clarified that his citizenship number was mistyped in the company's memorandum of association and added that the documents submitted to the Office of the Company Registrar also includes a photocopy of his citizenship certificate.