KMG Chairman Kailash Sirohiya arrested

Police have arrested Kantipur Media Group (KMG) Chairman Kailash Sirohiya.

Sirohiya was arrested from the KMG office premises at Thapathali of Kathmandu at around 6:30 PM on Tuesday after the Dhanusha District Court issued an arrest warrant for him earlier in the day.

A team led by Superintendent of Police Rabindra Regmi from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office had reached KMG's office to arrest Sirohiya. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanuram Bhattarai, chief of the Crime Investigation Office, also arrived later.

A complaint had been filed at the District Police Office, Dhanusha, accusing Sirohiya of acquiring two citizenship certificates.

Dhanusha Police said that the citizenship number of Sirohiya and another person is the same.

Issuing a statement after news reports about the complaint, Sirohiya stated that he acquired his citizenship certificate in 2034 BS and acquired a copy of that 23 years later. He argued that he cannot be held responsible if the number on the citizenship certificate acquired by another person two years after he acquired his is the same.

He also pointed that Himalayan Insurance itself has clarified that his citizenship number was mistyped in the company's memorandum of association and added that the documents submitted to the Office of the Company Registrar also includes a photocopy of his citizenship certificate.