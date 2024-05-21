HoR meeting adjourned until Friday

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been adjourned until Friday.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has called the next HoR meeting for 11 AM Friday.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, lawmakers from main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) surrounded the well of the House and chanted slogans demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud.

Speaker Ghimire entered the meeting’s agenda amid protests by NC and other opposition parties.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tabled a motion to thank President Ram Chandra Paudel for presenting the government’s policies and programs on May 14. Speaker Ghimire announced that the motion was unanimously passed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister then tabled a proposal to withdraw the bill to amend the Political Parties Act. A Cabinet meeting held on May 16 had decided to withdraw the second amendment bill on political parties.

The speaker announced that the proposal to withdraw the amendment bill was approved by a majority.