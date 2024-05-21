NC Vice-president Gurung files application against Home Minister Lamichhane

Nepali Congress Vice-president and House of Representatives member Dhanraj Gurung has filed an application against Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane over the remarks he made during the HoR meeting on Sunday.

Gurung filed the application, addressed to Speaker Devraj Ghimire, on Monday demanding action against Home Minister Lamichhane for contempt of Parliament.

Gurung has claimed that Home Minister Lamichhane made baseless remarks from the rostrum of the HoR on Sunday and attacked the court’s verdict.

According to Gurung, Home Minister Lamichhane tried to mislead the general public by distorting the issue regarding the diplomatic passport case in which he has already been acquitted by the court.

Gurung has said that Lamichhane’s baseless remarks resulted in contempt of Parliament.

“I would like to challenge him to prove the things he has said, and demand action against him if they are not proven,” he has said in the application.

Gurung has submitted the application to Speaker Ghimire along with a copy of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the diplomatic passport case on October 11, 2007.