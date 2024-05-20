Upendra Yadav moves SC demanding JSP lawmakers be barred from voting in floor test

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav has filed another writ petition at the Supreme Court.

An advocate filed a petition on behalf of Yadav at the apex court on Sunday demanding that the seven lawmakers of the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party, which was formed after splitting from JSP Nepal, not be allowed to take part in the upcoming vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is preparing to take a floor test in the House of Representatives on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office has already written to the general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat about it.

According to the Supreme Court’s information officer Govinda Prasad Ghimire, the petition has been filed against the seven lawmakers of Janata Samajwadi Party.

The court has scheduled a hearing on the petition for Monday.

Rai and six other lawmakers split from the Upendra Yadav-led JSP Nepal on May 5 and filed an application at the Election Commission to register a new party with the name Janata Samajwadi Party. The Election Commission registered the new party on May 6.

The Commission has given people’s representatives elected from JSP Nepal 21 days to verify which party they belong to.

On May 13, Yadav filed a petition at the Supreme Court against the Commission’s decision to recognize the Rai-led party.

Responding to the petition on May 15, a bench of Justice Binod Sharma ordered the Commission to put registration of the new party and subsequent decisions related to the party on hold for the time being.

The bench also summoned both the parties for discussion on May 21.