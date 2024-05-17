Govt writes to HoR to withdraw amendment bill on political parties

The government has written to the House of Representatives (HoR) to withdraw the bill to amend the Political Parties Act.

Chief of the HoR Bill Legislation Division Narayan Dhakal said that they have received the government’s letter on withdrawal of the bill.

The government was preparing to amend the Political Parties Act to implement the previous provision that required the support of 40 percent of both the central committee and the parliamentary party when splitting a party.

Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane had not been able to present the amendment bill in the House due to obstruction by Nepali Congress.

The then government headed by Sher Bahadur Deuba had brought an ordinance that required the support of only 20 percent of the central committee or the parliamentary party for splitting a party. The government revoked the ordinance after formation of CPN (Unified Socialist) and other parties.

The law on political parties had become inactive in the absence of a replacement bill.

Ashok Rai and six other lawmakers broke away from the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal and filed for registration of a new party, Janata Samajwadi Party, on May 5. The Election Commission registered the new party on May 6.

Yadav filed a petition at the Supreme Court on May 13 claiming that the Election Commission had granted recognition to the Rai-led party at a time when the law on political parties in inactive. The case is sub judice in the court.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is preparing to take a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday. It is being said that the government withdrew the bill to amend the Political Parties Act as it cannot bring an ordinance when the bill is in the House.

Main opposition Nepali Congress has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

There are also speculations that the government withdrew the amendment bill to pave the way for splitting JSP Nepal if the Supreme Court ruled against the party’s split.