House of Representatives meeting adjourned without convening

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting called for Friday has been adjourned without even convening.

The meeting was initially called for 11 AM Friday. It was later rescheduled to 2 PM as the ruling and opposition parties were busy holding separate discussions, but it could not take place even after 3 PM.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire held talks with chief whips of ruling and opposition parties earlier in the day.

Main opposition Nepali Congress has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

An NC parliamentary party meeting held on Friday decided to continue House obstruction until a parliamentary committee is formed to investigate cooperative fraud.

According to Speaker Ghimire’s secretariat, the next HoR meeting has been called for 11 AM Sunday.

Earlier, the National Assembly meeting called for Friday was also adjourned as NC and other opposition parties obstructed proceedings.