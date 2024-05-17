Far West Chief Minister Sodari wins vote of confidence

Chief Minister of Far West province Dirgha Sodari has won the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Speaker of Far West Provincial Assembly Bhim Bhandari announced that all 28 lawmakers present in the provincial assembly meeting on Thursday noon voted for Chief Minister Sodari.

Eleven lawmakers from CPN-UML, 10 from CPN (Maoist Center), four from CPN (Unified Socialist), two from Nagarik Unmukti Party and one independent lawmaker voted for the chief minister.

Support of 27 lawmakers in required to secure a majority in the 53-member provincial assembly.

Earlier, lawmakers from Nepali Congress and five lawmakers of Nagarik Unmukti Party started chanting slogans labeling Sodari’s appointment as chief minister unconstitutional as soon as the meeting started.

Chief Minister Sodari tabled the motion for vote of confidence amid the protests.

All the lawmakers of NC, five lawmakers of Nagarik Unmukti Party and one lawmaker of Rastriya Prajatantra Party boycotted the meeting after the voting started.