National Assembly meeting adjourned following Nepali Congress obstruction

Nepali Congress obstructed the National Assembly meeting that was held on Tuesday afternoon after President Ram Chandra Paudel presented the government’s policies and programs.

NC lawmakers rose from their seats in protest as soon as the meeting began.

They have demanded formation of a parliamentary probe committee to look into cases of cooperative fraud alleging Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s involvement.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also attended the National Assembly meeting.

Earlier in the afternoon, President Paudel presented the government’s policies and programs at a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu.

The National Assembly meeting was held to extend a vote of thanks to the president. But the meeting was adjourned following NC’s obstruction.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal said that the next meeting will take place on Thursday afternoon.