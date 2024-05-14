JSP Nepal withdraws support to government

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has withdrawn support to the government.

Yadav sent a letter to Speaker Devraj Ghimire on Monday stating that the party has withdrawn its support given to the government headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

He said that the party has also quit the Dahal government.

Yadav, who is also chairman of JSP Nepal, was deputy prime minister and minister for health and population in the Dahal Cabinet while Deepak Karki was minister of state for forests and environment. Both resigned from their posts on Monday morning.

Yadav said that they will be in the opposition from now.