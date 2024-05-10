Hikmat Karki of UML stakes claim for Koshi chief minister

Hikmat Karki of CPN-UML has staked claim for chief minister of Koshi province.

Accompanied by provincial assembly members from UML, Karki presented his claim along with signatures of 52 lawmakers from UML and CPN (Maoist Center) to Province Chief Parshuram Khapung on Thursday.

He has sought appointment to the post of chief minister in accordance with Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

There are 39 lawmakers from UML and 13 lawmakers from Maoist Center in the 93-member Koshi Provincial Assembly.

One lawmaker from Janata Samajwadi Party has also supported Karki’s bid for chief minister.

Province Chief Khapung has called the lawmakers for verification on Thursday itself. UML Chief Whip Rewati Raman Bhandari said that Karki will be appointed and sworn in soon after the verification.