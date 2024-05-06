Speaker Ghimire calls meeting of top leaders for Tuesday

House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire has called a meeting of top leaders including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal for Tuesday.

Ghimire has called PM Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden for discussion on Tuesday morning to forge consensus before the upcoming session of Parliament begins.

Main opposition Nepali Congress repeatedly obstructed House proceedings toward the end of the previous session demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in the cooperatives fraud case.

Speaker Ghimire had twice called meetings of top leaders to end the House obstruction in the previous session. Separate discussions were held with whips and chief whips of parties and in the Business Advisory Committee to resolve the issues related to cooperatives fraud in consensus. But the efforts were not successful.

The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Friday.

Speaker Ghimire has been holding separate meetings with heads of parliamentary committees and whips and chief whips of parties to make the next session of Parliament effective.

Ghimire has held meetings of top leaders nine times in 15 months since his appointment as speaker.