Nembang crosses 22,000 votes, leads by 6,260 in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML continues to enjoy a comfortable lead in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2 though Dambar Bahadur Khadka of Nepali Congress has reduced the gap slightly.

According to the latest results, Nembang has secured 22,490 of the 54,542 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 6,260 votes over Khadka, who has received 16,230 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 10,270 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 3,750 votes.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.