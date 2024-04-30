SC quashes petition against Khagaraj Adhikari's appointment as Gandaki chief minister

The Supreme Court has quashed a petition filed against the appointment of CPN-UML leader Khagaraj Adhikari as chief minister of Gandaki province.

A joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Saranga Subedi quashed the petition on Monday.

Nepali Congress (NC) had moved the apex court against Adhikari’s appointment saying Speaker of Gandaki Provincial Assembly Krishna Prasad Dhital was also counted while appointing Adhikari as chief minister.

NC parliamentary party leader in Gandaki Surendra Raj Pandey had filed a petition at the Supreme Court on April 9 claiming that Adhikari was appointed chief minister in an unconstitutional manner. He had made Province Chief Dilli Raj Bhatta, Chief Minister Adhikari and Speaker Dhital defendants in the petition.

The apex court's decision on Monday has paved the way for Chief Minister Adhikari to expand his Cabinet and also take a floor test.

The Supreme Court had previously issued an interim order to Adhikari not to take any long-term decisions.

Lawmakers from UML and CPN (Maoist Center) and independent lawmaker Rajeev Gurung had supported Adhikari for appointment as chief minister.

The 60-strong Gandaki Provincial Assembly has 27 lawmakers from NC, 22 from UML, 8 including the speaker from Maoist Center, 2 from Rastriya Prajatantra Party and independent lawmaker Gurung. Forming a government in the province requires the support of 31 lawmakers.