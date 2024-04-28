Vote counting begins in Bajhang

Vote counting has begun in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

An all-party held on Sunday morning had decided to start the vote counting with the ballot papers of Chhabispathibhera Rural Municipality. Chief Election Officer Sudarshan Lamichhane said that vote counting has begun as per the decision.

The by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday saw a 49.12 percent voter turnout. The constituency has a total of 61,748 voters, among whom only 30,328 cast their votes on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from Bajhang 1 (a) in the November 2022 election.

The seat has remained vacant since he died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.