SC refuses to issue interim order on petition against Far West govt formation

The Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order on the petition filed against the formation of the new Far West government.

A bench of Justice Bal Krishna Dhakal said on Monday that it is not necessary to issue an interim order on the petition for now. The bench has, however, set the final hearing on the petition for May 5 and given it top priority.

Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker in the Far West provincial assembly Laxman Kishor Chaudhary had moved the apex court on Sunday against the appointment of Dirgha Sodari as the new chief minister of the province.

Sodari was appointed chief minister of Far West province on Thursday with the support of lawmakers from CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Nagarik Unmukti Party and CPN (Unified Socialist), and independent lawmaker Tara Joshi.

Chaudhary had moved the apex court on Sunday against Sodari’s appointment as chief minister terming it unconstitutional. He has said in the petition that Sodari was appointed without an official letter of support from the parliamentary party of Nagarik Unmukti Party.

Chaudhary has claimed that their parliamentary party will not support Sodari.

Government formation in Far West had become complicated due to the dispute in Nagarik Unmukti Party between Ranjita Shrestha, who is recognized by the Election Commission as the party’s chair, and the party’s patron Resham Chaudhary. Both sides have also staked claimed to the post of parliamentary party leader.

Two lawmakers from the party including Laxman Kishor Chaudhary had separately staked claims for chief minister on April 14. Province Chief Nazir Miyan had then given until April 16 to stake claims to the post again saying neither of the two lawmakers had a clear majority.

Unified Socialist had withdrawn its support to Laxman Kishor Chaudhary, who is close to Resham Chaudhary, for chief minister the same day after the ruling coalition agreed to make Sodari chief minister.

Sodari had presented his claim to the post on April 18 with the support of 10 lawmakers each from UML and Maoist Center, four lawmakers from Unified Socialist, two lawmakers from Nagarik Unmukti Party and independent lawmaker Tara Joshi.

Province Chief Miyan appointed Sodari according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution later that day.

Chaudhary has said that Sodari’s appointment as chief minister was unconstitutional as their parliamentary party had not supported him.

“The province chief has violated the Constitution. The appointment of chief minister is not legitimate,” Chaudhary told Setopati.