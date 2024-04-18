Dirgha Sodari appointed Far West chief minister

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Dirgha Sodari has been appointed chief minister of Far West province.

Province Chief Nazir Miyan appointed Sodari chief minister according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution on Thursday.

Sodari, who is the Unified Socialist parliamentary party leader in Far West, had staked claim for the post with the support of 10 lawmakers each from CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN-UML, four from Unified Socialist, two from Nagarik Unmukti Party, and independent lawmaker Tara Joshi earlier in the day.

Sodari is scheduled to be sworn in at 7 PM Thursday.

On Sunday, two lawmakers of Nagarik Unmukti Party separately staked claim for the post of chief minister.

Province Chief Miyan then gave until Tuesday to lay claim to the post, saying the two claims would be studied and the lawmakers’ signatures verified if deemed necessary.

Unified Socialist withdrew its support to Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker Laxman Kishor Chaudhary the same day after the ruling coalition agreed to make Sodari chief minister.

Province Chief Miyan said that neither of the two Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmakers had a clear majority and again gave parties until Thursday to present their claims for chief minister.