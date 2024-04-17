Unified Socialist picks Dirgha Sodari for Far West chief minister

CPN (Unified Socialist) has picked Dirgha Sodari for chief minister (CM) of Far West province.

The party's secretariat meeting on Wednesday has decided to pick Sodari for the post of CM, according to Deputy General Secretary of Unified Socialist Jagannath Khatiwada.

The ruling coalition at the center has taken back its decision to give CM of the province to Nagarik Unmukti Party and agreed to give the post to Unified Socialist which threatened to subvert the coalition in a few provinces. The party was formed after splitting of CPN-UML.

The party has also decided to postpone its general convention that was scheduled to be held from April 15-19. It will now be held from June 30 till July 4.

Khatiwada has said that the general convention has been postponed due to lack of preparations and advice from the lower committees to postpone it.