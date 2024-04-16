Unified Socialist withdraws support to Nagarik Unmukti Party's Laxman Kishor Chaudhary in Far West

CPN (Unified Socialist) has withdrawn its support given to Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker Laxman Kishor Chaudhary for chief minister of Far West province.

According to a leader, Unified Socialist parliamentary party leader in Far West Dirgha Sodari is preparing to stake claim to the post himself on Tuesday.

The ruling coalition has agreed to make Sodari chief minister, the leader said. A meeting of CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and a faction of Nagarik Unmukti Party held in Dhangadhi on Tuesday decided to support Sodari for chief minister.

Parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center in Far West Man Bahadur Dhami said that Unified Socialist has withdrawn the support given earlier to Chaudhary for chief minister. Dhami said that a letter has been sent to the province chief about the withdrawal of support following the agreement to make Sodari chief minister.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist leader Jhalanath Khanal and Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjita Shrestha held a meeting at Baluwatar earlier on Tuesday.

Khanal said that they agreed to give the chief minister of Far West to Unified Socialist.

Nepali Congress parliamentary party leader Kamal Bahadur Shah resigned as chief minister of the province on April 4.

On April 5, Far West Province Chief Nazir Miyan gave until April 14 to stake claim to the post of chief minister according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution.

Two lawmakers from Nagarik Unmukti Party – Kailash Chaudhary and Laxman Kishor Chaudhary -- staked claim to the post within the deadline on Sunday. Kailash is from the faction of party chair Ranjita Shrestha in Nagarik Unmukti Party.

With two lawmakers from the same party staking claim to the post, the Province Chief’s Office said that it would take time to appoint a new chief minister.

Sodari is preparing to stake claim for chief minister after all legal procedure is complete.