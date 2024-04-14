Ongoing Parliament session ends effective from Sunday midnight

President Ram Chandra Paudel has ended the ongoing session of Parliament.

The Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Friday decided to recommend to the president to end the ongoing Parliament session from Sunday midnight.

President Paudel has accordingly ended the ongoing session of both the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly effective from Sunday midnight.

According to constitutional provisions, the president summons and ends Parliament sessions on the government’s recommendation.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire read the letter sent by the President’s Office to that regard during the HoR meeting on Sunday, and ended the meeting.