UML's Yamlal Kandel appointed Karnali chief minister

Yamlal Kandel of CPN-UML has been appointed chief minister of Karnali province.

Karnali Province Chief Tilak Pariyar appointed Kandel to the post according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution on Tuesday.

Kandel is the UML parliamentary party leader in Karnali.

Lawmakers from UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) had supported Kandel’s claim for the post of chief minister.

Rajkumar Sharma had resigned as chief minister as per the agreement among the ruling coalition parties to give the chief minister of Karnali to UML. Sharma is the parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center in the Karnali provincial assembly.

Kandel, a UML standing committee member, was elected to the provincial assembly in 2017 and 2022.