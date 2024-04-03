Election for National Assembly vice-chair on April 10

The election for National Assembly vice-chair has been scheduled for April 10.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal said that the election for the post of National Assembly vice-chair will be held on April 10.

Dahal informed the National Assembly meeting held on Wednesday that the election was set according to Rule 8 of the National Assembly Regulations 2018.

He has also instructed Federal Parliament General Secretary Padma Prasad Pandeya to publish a notice regarding the election.

The post of National Assembly vice-chair fell vacant after Urmila Aryal resigned from the post on March 28.

Aryal was elected National Assembly vice-chair on February 6 last year while Dahal was elected National Assembly chair defeating Nepali Congress candidate Yuvaraj Sharma on March 12 this year.

Both Aryal and Dahal are from CPN (Maoist Center).

The current ruling coalition had reached an agreement to give the post of National Assembly chair to Maoist Center and vice-chair to another party.

CPN-UML had initially insisted that it should get the post of vice-chair. But CPN (Unified Socialist) has also been demanding the post after it joined the government.