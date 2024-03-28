Urmila Aryal resigns as National Assembly vice-chair

Urmila Aryal has resigned as vice-chair of the National Assembly.

Aryal submitted her resignation letter to National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal on Thursday.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Dahal was elected National Assembly chairman defeating Nepali Congress candidate Yuvaraj Sharma on March 12.

Aryal was also elected vice-chair of the Upper House from Maoist Center on February 6, 2023.

The current ruling coalition had reached an agreement to give the post of National Assembly chair to Maoist Center and vice-chair to another party.

The coalition partners had initially agreed to give the post of National Assembly vice-chair to CPN-UML but that point was removed from the agreement while bringing CPN (Unified Socialist) on board the coalition.