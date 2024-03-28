RPP to field Laxmi Gurung in Ilam-2 by-election

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has picked Laxmi Gurung as its candidate for the by-election in the Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency.

RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that a meeting of the RPP parliamentary board held at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi on Thursday decided to field Gurung in Ilam-2.

The Election Commission has set the by-election in Ilam-2 for April 27. Filing of nominations for the by-election is scheduled for April 6.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

Gurung previously served in the party's education department. He is also a former vice-chairman of RPP’s student wing, National Democratic Student Organization.

RPP had entrusted Rabindra Lingden, who is also the chairman of Haldibari Rural Municipality, Jhapa, with taking stock of the situation in Ilam-2.