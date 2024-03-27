I've only been named in cooperatives scam: Home Minister Lamichhane

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has denied involvement in the cooperatives scam saying he has only been named in it.

Speaking in the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Lamichhane claimed that there was no evidence apart from his name to show his involvement in the cooperatives scam.

“Where it’s said to contain my name, there’s nothing besides my name. In other words, there’s neither signature, nor thumb print, neither have I submitted any application, nor has a general KYC [form] been filled. Nothing has been filled,” he said.

Speaking in the meeting, Inspector General of Nepal Police Basanta Kunwar also said that no evidence has been found against Lamichhane.

Main opposition Nepali Congress has been demanding formation of a parliamentary inquiry committee to investigate the cooperatives scam saying Lamichhane is linked to it.