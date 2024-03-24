CPN-UML has finalized its candidates for the by-elections scheduled to take place on April 27.

UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali told Setopati that a secretariat meeting held at the party’s central office in Chyasal, Lalitpur, on Sunday decided to field Suhang Nembang in the Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency and Daman Bahadur Bhandari in the Bajhang 1 (a) provincial assembly constituency for the by-elections.

The Election Commission has set the filing of nominations for the by-elections for April 6.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023. Suhang, who is also a member of the UML’s law department, is Nembang’s son.

UML’s Ilam chapter had sent names of six aspirants to the party’s Koshi province committee. The center picked Suhang as its candidate from among them.

The party had three aspirants for the election in Bajhang 1 (a). The seat has remained vacant after Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress died in an accident. Singh was elected from the constituency in the 2022 election.