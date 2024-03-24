Home Ministry forms committee to take action against police officers and employees over gold smuggling probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to take action against police officers and employees involved in the investigation of the 9 kg and 60 kg gold smuggling cases.

The ministry has formed the committee to implement the recommendation for action by the Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling against civil and police employees.

According to Under Secretary Ekdev Adhikari, information officer at the Home Ministry, a three-member committee headed by Joint Secretary Bharat Mani Rijal from the ministry’s Legal Division has been formed to take action against the police officers involved in the investigation of the gold smuggling cases.

Deputy Inspector General and Spokesperson for Nepal Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal and Under Secretary Ram Bahadur Shahi are the members of the committee.

The Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling submitted its report to Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane on March 14.

In its report, the commission has recommended departmental action against high-ranking police officers including the then Central Investigation Bureau chief Kiran Bajracharya, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh Thapa, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Durga Dahal and Rugam Kunwar citing lapses in the investigation.

Under Secretary Adhikari said that the commission had recommended taking departmental action against and monitoring some civil servants and police employees and rewarding some others. The committee has been formed to implement those recommendations and the committee will decide what kind of departmental action should be taken, he added.