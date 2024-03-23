Govt forms inquiry commission on usury again

The government has formed an inquiry commission on usury again.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday formed a three-member inquiry commission on usury headed by former high court judge Tej Bahadur Karki.

Former additional inspector general of police Pushkar Karki and chartered accountant Sanjeev Mishra are members of the commission.

The commission’s tenure is three months.

The government had reached a four-point agreement with agitating usury victims on March 11. The agreement included formation of an inquiry commission.

Earlier, the government had formed an inquiry commission on usury on April 3 last year to investigate and study the problems of usury victims.

According to the commission’s report, 28,000 usury victims had lodged applications over a period of eight months and 5,000 of them had been settled.

The commission had said that the government would study the remaining 23,000 cases. But usury victims had arrived in Kathmandu to launch an agitation saying the commission had not addressed the issues of all the victims.