Mahara released on personal guarantee

CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who was arrested in connection with the 9 kg gold smuggling case, has been released on personal guarantee.

District Attorney Khadindra Raj Katuwal at the District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu, ordered Mahara’s release on personal guarantee Friday.

Mahara was released on his son Nirmal’s personal guarantee.

Katuwal said that he ordered Mahara’s release as he is suffering from various ailments.

Mahara was released according to Section 15 of the National Criminal Procedure (Code) Act, 2017.

"If it does not appear necessary or appropriate to keep on detaining a person held in detention in the course of investigation under this Act, the investigating authority may, with the consent of the government attorney or by executing a memorandum, accompanied by the reasons therefor, where it is not possible to obtain such consent for the time being, remand such person on bail/bond or guarantee or personal guarantee furnished by any reliable person or on recognizance to appear on appointed days," Section 15 (1) of the Act states.