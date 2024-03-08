UML calls meeting of general convention representatives for April 20 and 21

CPN-UML has called meeting of its general convention representatives for April 20 and 21.

The party's 29th secretariat meeting held at its central office Chyasal on Friday has called the meeting of general convention representatives on the eve of its anniversary marking the day the communist party was first formed in Nepal.

The party has around 2,200 general convention representatives.

The party's central committee meeting has already decided to celebrate the 75th anniversary of communist party at Godavari on April 22.

UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel briefing about the secretariat meeting's decision has revealed that the party has also decided to summon senior cadres from across the country for the anniversary celebrations.



