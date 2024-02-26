National Assembly chairperson will be from Maoist Center: Janardan Sharma

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Janardan Sharma has said that the National Assembly chairperson will be from their party.

Talking to journalists after the House of Representatives meeting on Monday, Sharma said that Maoist Center has the claim to the chair by virtue of being the largest party in the National Assembly.

He added that there has been no agreement yet among the parties of the ruling coalition on who should be given the post of chairperson.

Responding to journalists’ queries, Sharma also said that the party’s standing committee meeting will discuss the decision taken by Nepali Congress through its Mahasamiti meeting to not forge an alliance in the next election.

He said that their party had objections to the questions on the “People’s War” and other matters that were raised during the NC Mahasamiti meeting.