Keshar Jung Baral appointed Tribhuvan University vice-chancellor

Prof Dr Keshar Jung Baral has been appointed vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also the TU chancellor, appointed Baral as the 20th vice-chancellor of the university on Thursday, the prime minister’s personal secretariat member Binod Neupane told the Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Baral is a former vice-chancellor of Pokhara University.

The vice-chancellor selection and recommendation committee headed by Minister for Education Ashok Rai had recommended Prof Dr Chitra Bahadur Budhathoki, Prof Dr Tankanath Dhamala and Baral for the post.

Forty-three aspirants had applied for the post of TU vice-chancellor and 14 of them had been shortlisted. The committee had recommended three names to PM Dahal on Sunday.