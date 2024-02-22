RPP holds demonstration demanding monarchy and Hindu state (Pictures)

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) held a demonstration in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon demanding monarchy and Hindu state.

RPP staged the demonstration at Bhrikuti Mandap before submitting a 40-point memorandum to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstrators marched from Bhrikuti to Bhadrakali, Sundhara and Ratna Park before returning to Bhrikuti Mandap again. They demanded monarchy, Hindu state, abolition of provincial structure, a strong center and powerful local level.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Pashupati Shumsher and other leaders also participated in the protest march.

RPP is submitting a 40-point demand to PM Dahal at the center and to chief district officers in the districts on Wednesday.