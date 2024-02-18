I'm not worried about the chair: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he is not worried about his chair.

PM Dahal said so while responding to Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Ganesh Parajuli’s queries during the House of Representatives meeting on Sunday.

He said that investigations would not even have begun if he had worried about his chair. He added that good governance is not his slogan but his pledge.

Lawmaker Parajuli had asked PM Dahal about the fake Bhutanese refugees scam, gold smuggling, Lalita Niwas land grab scam, ban on Tiktok, use of Nepali software and promotion of Nepali IT industry.

PM Dahal said that the fake Bhutanese refugees scam was the biggest case in Nepal’s history in which such a large number of high-profile political and administrative leadership had come under investigation.

He said that the case is currently sub judice in court. The court has sent some defendants to prison and released some on bail, he added.

PM Dahal told the House that the Department of Money Laundering Investigation has also begun further investigation against the accused who were released on date after posting bail.