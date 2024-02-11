Sharma asks whether government has capacity for dialogue with Russia

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has questioned the government’s ability to hold dialogue with Russia over Nepali nationals fighting its war with Ukraine.

Speaking in the meeting of State Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday Sharma has opined that there should not be delay in rescue of Nepali nationals who are fighting Russia’s war. “The war between Russia and Ukraine is at one place, we wish for end of that. But is the Nepal Police working to break the network of those who trafficked humans from here who are not related to the war without permission from the Nepal government?” Sharma has asked.

“Apart from some kind of contact by the government and summoning and talking with the ambassador, is the capacity of government and our diplomatic initiative at the level to hold dialogue with Russia or not?”

He has also asked whether the government has the data on the number of Nepalis who have become combatants in Russia. “The government must take the issue of rescue of Nepalis who are in Russia as combatants seriously to make the people feel that there is government.”

He has also questioned whether the government knows about the status of Suren Tamang, Sajan Lopchan Tamang and Madan Kumal who were arrested by the Russian Army before they could fly home to Nepal on an Air Arabia flight on February 6 after excaping from the army barrack. “What is the possibility of rescuing them?”