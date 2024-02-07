Those grabbing public land and fleecing cooperatives must be punished: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has demanded that those grabbing government land and accomplices in cooperatives scam must be punished no matter how powerful they may be.

“Whoever they may be, however powerful they may be. Whether political power or financial power. Shouldn’t one be punished for grabbing public land of Nepal?” Thapa asked presenting the party’s position in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday. “However powerful they may be or sitting on whatever position. Whether they have power or pen in hands. Can one who forges citizenship be spared merely due to association with a certain party?”

He has also demanded action against those involved in plundering the deposits collected from the commoners by cooperatives. “The mantra for good governance today, therefore, is rule of law. Whether they grab public land, or forge citizenship or fleece cooperatives. Whether they are from here or there. From whichever party or from outside the parties or powerful. Nobody should be spared.”

Businessman Arun Chaudhary, younger brother of Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Binod Chaudhary, has recently been arrested over grabbing 10 ropanis of public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory.

Similarly, victims of fraud at Pokhara-based Surya Darshan Savings and Credit Cooperative Limited of Pokhara have filed a complaint against Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane with the Kaski Police. The victims say that Lamichhane should be brought to book as loan had been taken illegally from Surya Darshan to run Galaxy Television when Lamichhane was Galaxy's managing director.